TNI Evening News Headlines – December 30, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi meets people and listens to their grievances; ensures swift medical aid for ailing child from Boudh.
➡️Subhadra Yojana money will be disbursed 3 times in 2025: Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida.
➡️Food vlogger Sonali Sanghamitra Parida from Patakura area in Kendrapara district found hanging at a women’s hostel in Bhubaneswar, family alleges murder.
➡️Chimpanzee ‘Julu’ died at the age of 36 years at the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Two double-decker electric buses are on the way to Odisha from Mumbai.
➡️Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced the ‘Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana’, ahead of Delhi Assembly elections; Rs 18,000 per month will be provided to Hindu priests, Sikh granthis.
Related Posts
➡️Tonight at 10 pm, ISRO’s SpaDeX mission will mark a historic milestone with the launch of two satellites.
➡️Saryu Aarti is being performed in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya.
➡️15 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions.
➡️Rupee falls 5 paise to 85.53 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Jeju Air sees 68,000 cancellations after plane crash that claimed 179 lives.
➡️IND vs AUS: Australia beat India by 184 runs in 4th Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne.
Comments are closed.