TNI Evening News Headlines – December 30, 2024

➡️ Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi meets people and listens to their grievances; ensures swift medical aid for ailing child from Boudh.

➡️ Subhadra Yojana money will be disburse d 3 times in 2025: Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida.

➡️ Food vlogger Sonali Sanghamitra Parida from Patakura area in Kendrapara district found hanging at a women’s hostel in Bhubaneswar, family alleges murder.

➡️ Chimpanzee ‘Julu’ died at the age of 36 years at the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Two double-decker electric buses are on the way to Odisha from Mumbai.

➡️ Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced the ‘Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana’, ahead of Delhi Assembly elections; Rs 18,000 per month will be provided to Hindu priests, Sikh granthis.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Tonight at 10 pm, ISRO’s SpaDeX mission will mark a historic milestone with the launch of two satellites.

➡️ Saryu Aarti is being performed in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya.

➡️ 15 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions.

➡️ Rupee falls 5 paise to 85.53 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Jeju Air sees 68,000 cancellations after plane crash that claimed 179 lives.