100-Word Edit: Waited for a Tragedy to Wake Up

Three lives were lost in the unfortunate and unnecessary boat mishap near Mundali on Friday leaving many unanswered questions. OTV Chief Reporter Arindam Das, ODRAF Diver Sitaram Murmu and the Tusker itself were the victims of the tragedy, which was unavoidable.

After that horrible incident, the SRC Odisha issued new guidelines that mandate that the ODRAF team deployed in search and rescue operation must not accompany any media or civilians except the victims and evacuees affected by the disaster.

The Odisha Government waited for a tragedy to happen before issuing the routine guidelines that could have been implemented long ago.