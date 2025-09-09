100-Word Insight: Battle of Nuapada

With the untimely demise of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia, the political atmosphere in Odisha, has been charged up. It will be an acid test for the Mohan Sarkar, which will witness the first-ever assembly bypoll in its tenure. The party will leave no stones unturned to increase its tally in the assembly.

The ‘Battle of Nuapada’ will be a “do or die” fight for BJD, which is fighting for its existence. The party may rope in Rajendra Dholakia’s widow or son in the bypoll. The Congress, which is seeking revival in the state, will eye for a creditable finish too.