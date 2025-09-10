100-Word Insight: Saving Vani Vihar Campus

Senior Police Officer Anup Kanungo led the charge to evict unauthorised students and outsiders from Vani Vihar Hostels, a move that was long overdue.

CM Mohan Majhi and Minister Suryabanshi Suraj showed the spine to do what their predecessors could not despite having all the power and resources.

Ironically, people associated with all political parties occupied the hostel rooms. They exerted political influence and muscle power to stay defiant over the years. The ouster of unauthorised people from Vani Vihar Hostels will help the new students get their accommodation. It will also help in restoration of peace in the Campus.