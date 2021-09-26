TNI Morning News Headlines – September 26, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 585 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 342 quarantine and 243 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 206 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (67).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 5 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (2), Kendujhar (1), Koraput (1), Puri (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,175.

➡️ As many as 67,616 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ As per IMD statement cyclonic storm is likely to make a landfall between Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and Gopalpur (Odisha) around Kalingapatnam by evening of September 26.

➡️ Ganjam District Administration issues helpline numbers 06811-262239, 9437563800 for any Cyclone related assistance.

➡️ 24 trains passing through ECoR cancelled in view of Cyclone Gulab.

➡️ Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool in Bhubaneswar to host 61st State Swimming Championship &national & global events in future.

➡️ Lab Assistant of the Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar jumps into Mahanadi river in Cuttack

➡️ Odisha’s Bishnu Charan Patnaik appointed as the new Managing Director of LIC of India.

➡️ Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) for LI recruitment not to be cancelled over Cyclone Gulab.

➡️ Cyclone Gulab: IMD issues red warning for 7 Odisha districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.

India News

➡️ India reports 28,326 new COVID-19 cases, 26,032 recoveries and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 3,03,476, 3,29,02,351 cured cases & 4,46,918 deaths.

➡️ India has administered 85,60,81,527 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today, 68,42,786 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Kerala reports 16,671 cases and 127 deaths yesterday.

➡️ IFS officer Sneha Dubey wins internet with India’s First Right of Reply at UN.

➡️ Union Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Anurag Thakur reviews construction work of 13.5 km long Zojila Pass tunnel in Kargil district of Ladakh.

➡️ PM Modi addresses 81st edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today.

➡️ Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five runs in IPL match in Sharjah.

World News

➡️ Anti-Pakistan protests held outside Geneva UNHRC office over terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

➡️ Canada lifts ban on passengers from India, flights to resume from tomorrow.

➡️ Taliban hang 4 bodies from cranes in Herat, call it “Lesson” on Kidnappings.

➡️ US allows aid for Afghanistan despite sanctions against Taliban.