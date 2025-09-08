100-Word Insight: Mohan-Manmohan in Delhi ahead of VP Poll

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s two-day visit to Delhi, alongside BJP state president Manmohan Samal’s back-to-back trip, has set political circles abuzz.

While the official reason is linked to Vice-Presidential election, the timing clearly points to larger political manoeuvres. Cabinet expansion, board appointments, and organisational reshuffles are no longer whispers but expectations.

The presence of senior leaders including Dharmendra Pradhan and Baijayant Panda underlines the seriousness of these discussions. With Naveen Patnaik also camping in Delhi, Odisha politics finds itself at a turning point. The BJP leadership must show clarity, not endless speculation, to reassure the people and workers.