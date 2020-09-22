100-Word Edit: Tea Politics & Bihar Elections

It all started in the morning with Deputy Chairperson of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh rushing to the 8 suspended MPs sitting on dharna, with Tea, Snacks. The camera followed him. News Agency circulated the visuals.

While the promotion was on, PM Modi tweeted lauding Harivansh and hailing the “great land of Bihar”.

Well, let’s not forget that Bihar Assembly elections are on the cards and every small and big incident will be linked to the polls if there is a scope. Even yesterday, some politicians tried to incite the passion saying Harivansh was targeted because he is a Bihari!