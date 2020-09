TNI Bureau: Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood, who has emerged as a Messiah for millions of people in distress over the last few months, has launched a new program ‘Scholify’ for the students.

The ‘Scholify’ App on Android is a scholarship program.

The App can be downloaded here – https://t.co/Gn330D9Tzq

For more details, you may visit www.scholifyme.com