TNI Morning News Headlines – September 22, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 4189 Covid-19 cases including 2453 quarantine and 1736 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 188311.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest 712 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (586), Sundargarh (201), Mayurbhanj (174) and Sambalpur (113).

👉 Odisha conducts 45,676 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours including 37,649 Antigen, 7,899 RT-PCR & 128 TruNat tests.

👉 Odisha reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, toll mounts to 721.

👉 Odisha Fire department officials to conduct mock drills today at COVID hospitals in Bhubaneswar.

👉 Murder over Dowry Allegations: Bhubaneswar Cop’s son arrested for killing wife .

👉 Final semester examinations for various Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) courses begins in Odisha.

India News

👉 India’s COVID-19 case tally crosses 55-lakh mark with a spike of 75,083 new cases & 1,053 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Maharashtra reports 15,738 COVID-19 cases & 344 deaths in 24 hours.

👉 The total case tally stands at 55, 62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases, and 88,935 deaths.

👉 India conducts 933,185 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

👉 Renowned Marathi, Hindi films and stage actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar succumbs to COVID-19.

👉 3,635 social media pages/accounts were removed in 2019 for violating the Information Technology Act

👉 Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh to observe one-day fast against the unruly behaviour with him in the House by Opposition MPs during the passing of agriculture Bills on 20th September.

👉 Delhi riots: More than Rs 1 crore used to manage protests, reveals chargesheet.

👉 SonuSood launches Scholify – Scholarship Program for Students.

👉 Sushant Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s Judicial Custody Ends Today.

👉 Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in an IPL match in Dubai.

World News

👉 Trump says he will announce his nominee for the empty Supreme Court seat at the end of this week.

👉 Global COVID-19 cases surpass 31.2 million, death toll over 963000.

👉 IPL: Chris Morris honours Odisha’s ‘COVID Hero’ Nilachala Parida.