100-Word Edit: PM Modi’s Mission South

4 eminent personalities from South India, have been nominated to Rajya Sabha – Renowned Screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad, Philanthropist Veerendra Heggade, Iconic Music Composer Ilaiyaraaja and Celebrated Athlete PT Usha.

Vijayendra Prasad is a Telugu Director & Screenwriter, whose work includes ‘Magadheera’, ‘Rowdy Rathore’, ‘Baahubali’, ‘Manikarnika’, ‘RRR’.

Vijayendra is from Andhra Pradesh, Veerendra Heggade (Dharmasthala Temple) hails from Karnataka, Ilaiyaraaja is from Tamil Nadu and PT Usha belongs to Kerala.

PM Modi has chosen 4 personalities from 4 states of South India, marking the launching of a bigger mission of BJP. Barring Karnataka, BJP has little presence in other States.