Morning News Insight – July 07, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 428 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 56 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 183 an d Cuttack 88 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases stands at 2235. 🔸 Three Ratha have been taken in front of the Nakachana Dwara of Shree Gundicha Temple for the Bahuda Jatra. 🔸 Active monsoon continues across Odisha under the influence of low pressure area. Yellow Warning issued for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada and Kalahandi in western Odisha and Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri in south Odisha.

🔸 India reports 18,930 fresh cases, 14,650 recoveries, and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 1,19,457.

🔸 President of India accepts resignations of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh from Union Council of Ministers.

🔸 Yogi Adityanath Govt closes all Dawat-e-Islami schools in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. The organisation has been active of late. Killers of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, had links with Dawat-e-Islami.

🔸 Rupee falls 12 paise to 79.06 against US dollar in early trade

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸 New COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 detected in countries like India: WHO.

🔸 Australia approves fourth coronavirus vaccine dose for those aged above 30.

🔸 300 inmates escape during armed attack on jail in Nigeria.

🔸 346 kids killed in Ukraine since beginning of war.

🔸 Over 6 million Sri Lankans face food insecurity due to record inflation: UN body.