100-Word Edit: Lockdown Extension in Odisha
The Odisha Government has extended Covid lockdown in the State till June 17.
The Odisha Government has extended Covid lockdown in the State till June 17. There was no other option left with Covid cases staying in the range of 9000-11000 with some exceptions of below 7500 cases for 3 days owing to less testing.
Districts such as Khordha, Cuttack, Angul, Puri, Mayurbhanj continue to explode and Bhubaneswar remains worst-hit.
Relaxation given to Nuapada, Gajapati and Sundargarh with all Shops except Malls, Parlours and Salons to remain open from 7 AM to 1 PM.
While Lockdown was the only option, buck stops with us as we need to take the Covid guidelines seriously.
Read More (No Changes in Guidelines; Status Quo Continues): Lockdown Guidelines in Odisha
