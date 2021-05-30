TNI Evening News Headlines – May 30, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 1,001 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 210 Quarantine cases and 791 local contact cases.

➡️ 11881 Covid patients recover in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 670527.

➡️ Chief warder Sudarshan Barik suspended after mobiles & ganja seized from inside Jharpada jail.

➡️ Odisha Government extends lockdown for 16 days from June 1 (5am) till June 17 (5am).

➡️ Currently the test positivity rate in Odisha is at 14%.

➡️ Odisha to ramp up testing, Medical facilities to fight with possible 3rd wave of Covid-19, Additional Chief Secretary of State Health Department Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra.

➡️ Price of petrol hit a high ceiling in the Malkangiri district with Rs 100.72 per litre.

➡️ 6 places in Odisha record 40 Degree Celsius; Titlagarh emerges hottest place with a maximum temperature of 42 degree Celsius.

➡️ Lockdown restrictions relaxd in Nuapada, Gajapati and Sundargarh as the Covid19 cases decreased. Shops will remain open from 7 am to 1 pm.

India News

➡️ Due to the present COVID-19 pandemic situation, all centrally protected monuments and museums to remain closed till June 15

➡️ Death toll in Aligarh hooch tragedy rises to 25.

➡️ Serum Institute to Centre to manufacture, supply 10 crore Covishield doses in June.

➡️ Indian Navy converts its all-weather chopper into air ambulance for critical patients’ evacuation.

➡️ Four children drowned in Bhima River in Solapur district of Maharashtra, bodies recovered.

➡️ Monsoon to hit Kerala by June 3.

➡️ Sikkim Government extends lockdown till June 7; Telangana Government extends lockdown till June 9.

➡️ Maharashtra Government extends lockdown till June 15.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh Government offices allowed to operate at 50% strength from June 1.

➡️ Government of India targets to procure 20-25 crore vaccine doses by July end, and 30 crore doses in August-September.

➡️ World Champion boxer Mary Kom (51 kg) settles for a silver medal after losing 2-3 against two-time World Champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in the final of Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai.

World News

➡️ 2 dead in mass shooting outside concert in Florida, 20 injured.

➡️ US: Small plane crashes into Tennessee lake; 7 feared dead.

➡️ More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada.

➡️ Joe Biden’s tax plan forecast to bring in $3.6 trillion over the next decade.