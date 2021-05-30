TNI Evening News Headlines – May 30, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 1,001 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 210 Quarantine cases and 791 local contact cases.
➡️ 11881 Covid patients recover in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 670527.
➡️ Chief warder Sudarshan Barik suspended after mobiles & ganja seized from inside Jharpada jail.
➡️ Odisha Government extends lockdown for 16 days from June 1 (5am) till June 17 (5am).
➡️ Currently the test positivity rate in Odisha is at 14%.
➡️ Odisha to ramp up testing, Medical facilities to fight with possible 3rd wave of Covid-19, Additional Chief Secretary of State Health Department Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra.
➡️ Price of petrol hit a high ceiling in the Malkangiri district with Rs 100.72 per litre.
➡️ 6 places in Odisha record 40 Degree Celsius; Titlagarh emerges hottest place with a maximum temperature of 42 degree Celsius.
➡️ Lockdown restrictions relaxd in Nuapada, Gajapati and Sundargarh as the Covid19 cases decreased. Shops will remain open from 7 am to 1 pm.
India News
➡️ Due to the present COVID-19 pandemic situation, all centrally protected monuments and museums to remain closed till June 15
➡️ Death toll in Aligarh hooch tragedy rises to 25.
➡️ Serum Institute to Centre to manufacture, supply 10 crore Covishield doses in June.
➡️ Indian Navy converts its all-weather chopper into air ambulance for critical patients’ evacuation.
➡️ Four children drowned in Bhima River in Solapur district of Maharashtra, bodies recovered.
➡️ Monsoon to hit Kerala by June 3.
➡️ Sikkim Government extends lockdown till June 7; Telangana Government extends lockdown till June 9.
➡️ Maharashtra Government extends lockdown till June 15.
➡️ Madhya Pradesh Government offices allowed to operate at 50% strength from June 1.
➡️ Government of India targets to procure 20-25 crore vaccine doses by July end, and 30 crore doses in August-September.
➡️ World Champion boxer Mary Kom (51 kg) settles for a silver medal after losing 2-3 against two-time World Champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in the final of Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai.
World News
➡️ 2 dead in mass shooting outside concert in Florida, 20 injured.
➡️ US: Small plane crashes into Tennessee lake; 7 feared dead.
➡️ More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada.
➡️ Joe Biden’s tax plan forecast to bring in $3.6 trillion over the next decade.
