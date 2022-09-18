100-Word Edit: Hindus vs Muslims in Leicester

For the last few days, the Muslim community from Pakistan origin have been targeting the Hindus in Leicester in UK provoking them to retaliate.

Situation seems to be out of control now with violence, clashes, arson being reported from various areas of the County.

The August 28 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan sparked off strong enmity between two communities and it continues unabated.

While the young people from both communities bay for each other’s blood, the elder community leaders are trying to restore peace and calm. The cops are having a tough time to deal with the situation.