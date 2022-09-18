BCCI releases Team India’s new jersey ahead of T20 World Cup

TNI Bureau: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has launched team India’s new jersey for the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup. The squad will flaunt the jersey during the T20I face off against Australia and South Africa as well.

Fans were eagerly waiting for the jersey as It was earlier hinted that a new jersey will be revealed soon with the same being confirmed by India’s official kit sponsor MPL.

The brand new jersey of team India has a lighter blue shade as compared to the old one. It is similar to the one the team had in 2007 T20 World Cup.

Notably, this is the third Indian jersey in as many years since MPL took over as the kit sponsor in 2020.