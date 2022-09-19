Senior BJP Leader Bishnu Sethi passes away at 61

TNI Bureau: The Odisha BJP has lost a warrior as Senior leader and Dhamnagar MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi passes away this morning at the age of 61.

Bishnu Sethi was suffering from kidney related ailments and was undergoing treatment at the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for the last one month.

Bishnu Sethi was the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly. A Poet and Writer, he was elected to the Assembly from Chandabali in 2000 too.

Currently, he was holding the position of Vice President in Odisha BJP. He had been connected with RSS and ABVP since his early political days.