100-Word Edit: Special Trains from Odisha to Gujarat

By Sagar Satapathy
Special Trains
Following the personal intervention of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Railways have decided to run 3 pairs of additional Special Trains from Odisha to Gujarat from September 12 for the smooth movement of Migrants returning to their workplace.

In view of the recent bus mishap, special trains are need of the hour. While BJP leader Bhrugu Baxipatra had requested for it, Dharmendra wasted no time to write to Goyal and a decision was made in just 24 hours.

The additional special trains will be a big help for the Migrants. Similar gesture was extended during the lockdown to bring them back.

Special Trains Gujarat Odisha

Sagar Satapathy 307 posts 0 comments
