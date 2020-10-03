100-Word Edit: “Dalit Lives Matter” Campaign worrying sign for BJP

The ‘Dalit Lives Matter’ campaign has gained momentum across the country while Yogi Adityanath Government failed to rise to the occassion in UttarPradesh.

Even the sympathisers in Media and Intelligentsia have failed to bail out the UP Government with Rahul, Priyanka & others leading the campaign to exert pressure. Lakhs of people are joining the movement – a big worry for BJP.

Action against a few Cops won’t help. The UP Government is raising the bar of suspicion every passing day. Gagging the media and barricading the victim’s family would aggravate the situation further.

This is a warning sign for BJP!