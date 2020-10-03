TNI Morning News Headlines – October 3, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Pipili MLA and BJD leader Pradeep Maharathy on ventilator support. He had tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 3053 Covid-19 cases including 1804 quarantine and 1249 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 229387 including 194128 recoveries, 34314 active cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 561 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (256) and Mayurbhanj (153).

👉 Odisha conducts 46,404 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours including 38,385 Antigen, 7961 RT-PCR & 58 TruNat tests.

👉 Odisha reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 3 each from Balasore & Dhenkanal, 2 each from Khordha, Jagatsinghapur and Puri. Toll mounts to 892.

👉 Anshu Pragyan Das, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Satkosia Tiger Reserve wins Earth Heroes Award.

👉 Drugs, Ganja worth over Rs 1 Crore seized by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Bhubaneswar outskirts.

👉 Odisha Boy Sanath Rath set a Guinness World Record by doing the longest tree pose (Brukhyasana)for one hour 6 minute and 55 seconds.

👉 Water level touches danger mark of 5.5 metre in Jalaka river near Mathani in Balasore Dist.

👉 Woman trampled to death by elephant in Kamakhyanagar area of Dhenkanal dist.

India News

👉 India’s COVID-19 related deaths cross 1 lakh mark with 1,069 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total 79,476 new cases take the tally to 64,73,545 which includes 9,44,996 active cases, 54,27,707 cured/discharged/migrated cases & total 1,00,842 deaths.

👉 A total of 7,78,50,403 samples tested for COVID-19 up to October 2. Of these, 11,32,675 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Himachal Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 9.02 km long Atal Tunnel that connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley.

👉 Hathras Hathras gang-rape incident: UP CM Adityanath orders suspension of SP and four other policemen.

👉 25 States/UTs report fall in active COVID-19 cases in last week: Health Ministry.

👉 Congress to hold national satyagraha against UP Govt on October 5.

World News

👉 Global coronavirus cases cross 34.4 million mark, death toll now at 1026717.

👉 Nasa lifts off cargo spacecraft SS Kalpana Chawla carrying 8,000-pound supplies.

👉 Donald Trump admitted to military hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis.