Dharmendra Pradhan donates Plasma at SCB

TNI Bureau: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan donated blood plasma for Covid-19 patients at the SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack today.

Dharmendra has urged all COVID survivors to come forward to donate their plasma and support India’s fight against Covid-19 which will go a long way in helping in the treatment of serious COVID patients.

It can be recalled that Dharmendra Pradhan had tested positive for Covid-19 in August and was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He had recovered in a few days.