Dharmendra Pradhan donates Plasma at SCB

TNI Bureau: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan donated blood plasma for Covid-19 patients at the SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack today.
Dharmendra has urged all COVID survivors to come forward to donate their plasma and support India’s fight against Covid-19 which will go a long way in helping in the treatment of serious COVID patients.
It can be recalled that Dharmendra Pradhan had tested positive for Covid-19 in August and was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He had recovered in a few days.
Donated plasma at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack today. It is immensely satisfying to do my bit towards the fight against the #COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/OWMk5VzHA7
— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 3, 2020
