100-Word Edit: COVID-19 Explosion in Delhi

It was just a delusion when many claimed that Delhi has successfully contained the COVID-19 outbreak and other States should follow the ‘Delhi Model’. What was that model? “Less Testing, Less Cases”. That’s it.

When Delhi was testing 10,000-12,000 samples, the cases hovered around 600-1500. And, when the testing was ramped up, cases witnessed a massive spike. For the first time, Delhi reported 4,000+ COVID-19 cases yesterday and the trend continued today too.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

With 50,000+ samples being tested now, it’s not unusual to get 4,000+ cases daily. There is no COVID-19 Management Model. People should take precautions and stay safe.