SC extends interim order on Loan Moratorium till Sept 28

TNI Bureau: While extending its interim order on loan moratorium till September 28, the Supreme Court has asked the Centre, RBI and Banks to work together and file a concrete reply on this issue.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The interim extension on moratorium on loans will continue till September 28. The banks are directed not to tag any loans as NPAs till further orders. The Centre and RBI have been asked to clarify their stand on waiving of interest charged during the moratorium period.

The Centre and the RBI had earlier informed the Court that the moratorium on repayment of loans could be extendable to up to two years under certain conditions.