SC extends interim order on Loan Moratorium till Sept 28

By Sagar Satapathy
Supreme Court Moratorium Loans
136

TNI Bureau: While extending its interim order on loan moratorium till September 28, the Supreme Court has asked the Centre, RBI and Banks to work together and file a concrete reply on this issue.

Related Posts

Odisha records 2706 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 411 from…

Bhubaneswar reports 460 COVID-19 cases Today

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The interim extension on moratorium on loans will continue till September 28. The banks are directed not to tag any loans as NPAs till further orders. The Centre and RBI have been asked to clarify their stand on waiving of interest charged during the moratorium period.

The Centre and the RBI had earlier informed the Court that the moratorium on repayment of loans could be extendable to up to two years under certain conditions.

Sagar Satapathy 315 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!