First Look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

TNI Bureau: Acclaimed Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is ready with his next venture – Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt in lead role.

The movie went to floors in December 2019 & now set for release on September 11, 2020 – fastest for Bhansali.

Alia Bhatt has turned Mafia Queen in the film. The Bhansali Productions released two first look posters of Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt posing in different looks.