1 more COVID-19 +VE case in Odisha; From Balasore

TNI Bureau: After reporting 100% negative cases for the last 3 days, Odisha reported another COVID-19 positive case today, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 61.

The 61st +VE patient is a 58-year-old male from Balasore. This is the first COVID-19 case in the district. Travel history of the patient is awaited.

However, there is a good news! 3 more COVID patients recovered in Bhubaneswar. The number of recovered patients in Odisha now stands at 24. As one person had died, the active cases have declined to 36.

