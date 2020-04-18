Corona Update (Afternoon News) – April 18, 2020

* Odisha CM announces Rs 100 crore Urban Wage Employment Initiative for urban poor. 4.5 lakh urban poor will be benefitted.

* Repeat telecast of EDUSAT online classes for 10th class students in Odisha will be telecast on Doordarshan (Odia) from April 20 to May 12th.

* Odisha Govt asks district Collectors to review status of migrant workers, ensure women’s safety in camps

* VIMSAR, Burla to start COVID-19 testing facility from tomorrow.

* Union Min Pratap Sarangi writes to Odisha CM requesting him to direct Shri Jagannath Temple administration to hold extensive consultations with Shankaracharya of Puri Govardhan Peeth, Gajapati Maharaj,temple servitors&others before taking any decision on ‘Rath Yatra’.

* India’s tally surpasses 14,700; toll at 490.

* Ludhiana ACP Anil Kohli dies of Coronavirus. He was battling COVID-19 for the last 11 days.

* Delhi Govt asks officials to move all non-coronavirus patients from dedicated hospitals to other facilities by Sunday

* 176 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; total number of positive cases rise to 1272.

* 10729 people have been arrested, 33984 vehicles seized & 52626 cases registered under Section 188 of IPC in connection with violation of Coronavirus Lockdown in Maharashtra.

* Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Haryana is 227 including 137 active patients, 88 recovered, 2 deaths:

* The total number of COVID19 positive patients in Madhya Pradesh rises to 1355, death toll 69.

* Indian Tricolour projected onto Switzerland’s Mighty Matterhorn to send a message of hope.

* An Air India B-787 aircraft has left for Guangzhou, China from Delhi to pick up medical supplies.

* UN warns COVID-19 could trigger worst downturn since great depression.

* The United Nations lowered its flag at NYC Headquarters in a gesture of solidarity and in honour of those who have lost their lives to #COVID19.