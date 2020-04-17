‘No Positive’ is ‘Positive News’ for Odisha

TNI Bureau: There has been a huge relief for people in Odisha over the last two days, as no COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the State although over 2,000 samples were tested.

On April 15, Odisha tested 1,197 samples – highest ever daily testing in the state. The next day, 843 samples were tested. All tested NEGATIVE – a big news indeed. The decline in Coronavirus cases in Odisha, has come as a big relief for the government, which is taking no chances to tighten the noose further.

As on April 16, 2020 (Thursday), 7,577 samples have been tested so far. 60 positive cases have been detected so far. The good news is 21 patients have recovered. Two were discharged earlier and another two are being discharged. with one death, the active cases in the State now stand at 38.

👉 Samples Tested: 7,577

👉 Samples Positive: 60

👉 Cured/Discharged: 21

👉 Death: 1

👉 Active Cases: 38

Detection of Positive Cases in Odisha (Date-wise):

March 15: 1 case

March 19: 1 case

March 26: 1 case

March 31: 1 case

April 1: 1 case

April 3: 15 cases

April 4: 1 case

April 5: 18 cases

April 6: 1 case

April 7: 2 cases

April 9: 6 cases

April 10: 2 cases

April 11: 4 cases

April 13: 2 cases

April 14: 4 cases

The lockdown, containment and other proactive measures in Odisha may help the state further to contain the spread of COVID-19.