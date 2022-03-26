1 Crore Children in India aged 12-14 get Covid Vaccine Jab

Insight Bureau: Over 1 crore children between the age group of 12-14 have received their first dose of COVID19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed. Centre on Friday notified Parliament that a total of 181.24 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, against beneficiaries aged 15 and above.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The vaccination of children aged 12 to 14 years old against COVID-19 began on March 16 using the Corbevax vaccine. In addition, the government has agreed to eliminate the comorbidity requirement for persons over the age of 60 who wish to get a precautionary COVID vaccine dose.