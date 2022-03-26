1 Crore Children in India aged 12-14 get Covid Vaccine Jab
Centre on Friday notified Parliament that a total of 181.24 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, against beneficiaries aged 15 and above.
The vaccination of children aged 12 to 14 years old against COVID-19 began on March 16 using the Corbevax vaccine. In addition, the government has agreed to eliminate the comorbidity requirement for persons over the age of 60 who wish to get a precautionary COVID vaccine dose.
