BJD leads in all 3 Muncipal Corporations in Odisha

Insight Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal has a comfortable lead over BJP and the Congress in the early trends in the Odisha Municipal Elections.

According to the very early trends, BJD is leading on all three Muncipal Corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur.

In Bhubaneswar, the counting got delayed following tension at BJB College strong room.

As per latest trend, BJD’s CMC Mayor candidate Subash Singh is leading after 3rd round vote count.

Similarly, BJD Mayor Candidate Sulochana Das for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is leading after 1st Round vote count.

BJP won urban local bodies in Balimela, Nabarangpur, Phulbani, Kodala, Dharamgarh, Khariar Road, Junagarh, Rambha and Chhatrapur. Congress won Digapahandi NAC in Ganjam district.

BJD won all 15 Councilor seats in Bhanjanagar NAC of Ganjam district. BJD put up a tough fight against BJP and managed to win Hinjili NAC.

Urban Elections 2022 @ #Odisha – Trends

➡️ Corporators/Councillors – BJD 1143, BJP 278, Congress 133, Others 114. #TNI

➡️ Chairpersons – BJD 75, BJP 17, Congress 7, Others 9. #Insight

➡️ Mayors – Bhubaneswar – BJD, Cuttack – BJD, Berhampur – BJD