Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Outage: Zuckerberg loses USD 7 billion in 6 Hours

Insight Bureau: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp remained down for several hours yesterday, which heavily impacted Mark Zuckerberg wealth.

Due to this outage, Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of all three platforms incurred major losses. He lost nearly USD 7 billion and slipped to the 5th spot in the billionaires’ list as the three apps suffered outage for 6 hours.

3 social media applications, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, were not in service for nearly six hours, resulting in one of the longest social media outages in the history. Now, Zuckerberg’s net worth stands at around 121.6 billion dollars, and he has dropped below Bill Gates in the billionaire’s list. He’s down from almost $140 billion (roughly Rs.10,43,150 crores) in a matter of weeks, according to the index.

Apologising for the disruption in the services of Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram, tech giant’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that services are returning online on Tuesday.

“Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. “Sorry for the disruption today — I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about,” he said.