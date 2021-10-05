Another Journalist succumbs to Covid-19 in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Another Journalist succumbed to Covid-19 in Odisha on Tuesday.

The journalist, Satyajeet Mohapatra, Editor of ‘The Common Times’ succumbed to Covid 19 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 44.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

A resident of Baripada in Mayurbhanj district, Mohapatra and his wife got infected with coronavirus though they both were fully vaccinated. Both were admitted to the hospital. While his wife recovered, his condition deteriorated with severe lungs infection. He was admitted to ICU and then put on a ventilator. Despite the best possible treatment, he passed away.

He was associated with ETV Odia, OTV, Tarang TV and 92.7 BIG FM. He worked as a Programme Producer of ‘The Great Political Circus’ on OTV from 2008 to 2015.

So far, as many as 57 journos in Odisha have lost their life due to Covid-19 – 14 in 2020 and 43 in 2021.