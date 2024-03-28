Odisha Elections 2024: BJP to announce Assembly Candidates Soon

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to announce candidates for the Odisha assembly elections 2024 either today or tomorrow. At least 100 candidates could be announced in the first phase.

Speculation over the declaration of the list of candidates grew as BJP’s State unit president Manmohan Samal left for New Delhi today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

If sources are to be believed, Samal will meet the central leadership to finalize the list of candidates for assembly elections in Odisha. Thereafter, the names might be declared.

On the other hand, it is also believed that the saffron party would announce candidates for the remaining three Lok Sabha seats ( Kandhamal, Cuttack and Jajpur). It has earlier announced candidates for 18 Lok Sabha candidates.