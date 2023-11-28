Boipariguda IIC in Vigilance Net; Cash Worth Rs 32 Lakh Seized

TNI Bureau: A huge amount of cash of over Rs 32 lakh was seized from Susanta Satpathy, the IIC of Baipariguda Police Station in Koraput district.

Based on a reliable input about his movement from Boipariguda to Cuttack side in a bus along with suspected iil-gotten cash, a team of Vigilance officials intercepted him near Jeypore yesterday and approx Rs 2,70,000 cash was recovered, the possession of which he could not explain satisfactorily.

Further, Rs 1,80,000 recovered from his office chamber at Boipariguda Police Station and Rs 3 lakh from his govt quarter at Boipariguda during search. A total cash of Rs 7.5 lakhs was seized.

Later, he was detained for interrogation.

Continuing their searches, the anti-corruption officials this morning seized further cash bundles of Rs 500 and other denominations during searches at government quarter of the Baipariguda IIC, at Cuttack. Approx amount over Rs 25 lakhs have been recovered so far. Counting of the cash is on.

Further probe is underway.