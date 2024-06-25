World Odisha Society to host felicitation ceremony to honour MPs

TNI Bureau: The World Odisha Society (WOS) is going to host a felicitation ceremony to honour elected Members of Parliament from Odisha, on Wednesday, 26th June 2024 at 7.00 P.M.

WOS will felicitate all Odisha’s BJP MPs including Pradeep Purohit, Jual Oram, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ananta Nayak, Naba Charan Majhi, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Avimanyu Sethi, Rabindra Narayan Behera, Rudra Narayan Pany, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Malvika Devi, Balabhadra Majhi, Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Baijayant Panda, Bibhu Prasad Tarai, Sambit Patra, Aparajita Sarangi, Anita Subhadarshini, Dr. Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy and Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka.

The Members of WOS, representatives of Odia Samajs, Odisha lovers and prominent Non-Resident Odias based in around 72 Countries are expected to take part in this Mega Event.

While the offline celebration would be held at Vatika, the backside Lawn of Civil Service Officers Institute (C.S.O.I), Kasturba Gandhi Marg in New Delhi, the online worldwide live streaming of the spectacular Fiesta will be done through digital network simultaneously.

World Odisha Society (WOS) is the highest and apex organisation of the Odia Diaspora Worldwide. The society consists of the representatives of the Odia Samaj of different Countries, prominent Non – Resident Odias, Odisha lovers and eminent community leaders representing Odia socio – cultural institutions.

Apart from ensuring the safety, security, solidarity and wellbeing of Pravasi Odias all over the World, the Global Body has been engaged in projecting, promoting, propagating and popularising the art, architecture, culture, crafts, carvings, tradition, tourism, history, ethos, language, literature, attire and cuisine of Odisha in international arena.

The sole goal of this supreme Association is to channelize the huge material and Metaphysical Resources of Non-Resident Odias for the All-round Development of Odisha.

Arundhati Devi, Kishor Dwibedi, Ajay Agarwal, Rabindranarayan Behera and Bipin Mishra will be the hosts of the event.

Former Union Minister Sunil Shastri will be the Chief guest of the event while Deputy Chief Whip of BJD Pratap Keshari Deb will be the Chief Speaker and Chairman of Samagra Odia Samaj Purandar Mishra will be the Guest of Honour at the felicitation ceremony.

Similarly, the National Monuments Authority Kishore Basa, DG, National Gallery of Modern Art Adwaita Gadnaik, Lok Seva Mandal Vice President Deepak Malviya, Editor of Sambad Tanaya Patnaik, Director of National Secreatary of Drama Chittaranjan Tripathy will be the distinguished guests at the event.