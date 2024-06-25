No Naba Jouban Darshan This Year during Ratha Jatra

TNI Bureau: This year, devotees will be deprived of the Nabajouban Darshan of the Holy Trinities in Puri as the ritual along with Netra Utsav and Ratha Jatra are falling on the same day on July 7.

The three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will be pulled at 5 PM this year as rituals for three major events must be performed on the same day.

On July 7, rituals will begin with ‘Mangal Alati’ at 2 am and ‘Netra Utsav Bandhapana’ would be performed at 4 am. Pahandi’ of Trinities will carry out from 7.30 am to 12 noon followed by ‘pahandi bije’ ritual between 1.10 pm and 2.30 pm, Chhera Pahanra by Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb at 4 pm and Chara Mala Phita ritual at 4.30 pm. It will be halted at 6 pm and resumed next day.

Besides, there will be no Pahandi tickets and devotees will not be allowed into Srimandir during this year’s Ratha Jatra.

The last such arrangement was done in 1971.

A decision in this regard has been taken by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).