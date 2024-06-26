TNI Morning News Headlines – June 26, 2024

➡️President Droupadi Murmu to visit Odisha from July 6-9; to participate in Puri Ratha Jatra on July 7.
➡️Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, Deputy CMs K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida to visit Delhi; likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
➡️Odisha-cadre IFS V Karthik accused of sexual harassment at workplace.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi directs to establish trauma care centers in mineral-rich district.
➡️Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja repatriated to Odisha Cadre.
➡️Rainfall to increase from today; rain to lash several parts of Odisha from today for the next 5 days.
➡️BJP MP Om Birla elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha for second term. Congress did not press for votes to the motion.
➡️CBI arrests Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the Excise Policy case.
➡️Encounter begins at Gandoh area of Doda of J&K. More details awaited.
➡️Tamil Nadu LoP Edappadi Palaniswami and other AIADMK MLAs suspended for this entire Assembly session.
➡️Tamil Nadu Assembly adopts resolution urging Centre to conduct caste census.
➡️Voting underway for historic civic body polls in Nagaland.
➡️Sensex hits new all-time high in early trade.
➡️India slams Pakistan for baseless, deceitful narratives at UN General Assembly.
➡️WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange walks out of court.
