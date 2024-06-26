TNI Morning News Headlines – June 26, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
BJP MP Om Birla elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha for second term. Congress did not press for votes to the motion.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu to visit Odisha from July 6-9; to participate in Puri Ratha Jatra on July 7.
➡️Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, Deputy CMs K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida to visit Delhi; likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
➡️Odisha-cadre IFS V Karthik accused of sexual harassment at workplace.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi directs to establish trauma care centers in mineral-rich district.
➡️Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja repatriated to Odisha Cadre.
➡️Rainfall to increase from today; rain to lash several parts of Odisha from today for the next 5 days.
➡️CBI arrests Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the Excise Policy case.
➡️Encounter begins at Gandoh area of Doda of J&K. More details awaited.
➡️Tamil Nadu LoP Edappadi Palaniswami and other AIADMK MLAs suspended for this entire Assembly session.
➡️Tamil Nadu Assembly adopts resolution urging Centre to conduct caste census.
➡️Voting underway for historic civic body polls in Nagaland.
➡️Sensex hits new all-time high in early trade.
➡️India slams Pakistan for baseless, deceitful narratives at UN General Assembly.
➡️WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange walks out of court.
