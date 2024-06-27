World Odisha Society Felicitates Elected MPs

New Delhi: In a grand ceremony, the World Odisha Society (WOS) felicitated newly elected members of Parliament. The event, held at the Civil Services Officers’ Institute (CSOI), saw MPs being honored with traditional Angavastras, flower garlands, and mementos. The celebration was also live-streamed globally on social networks, reaching hundreds of WOS members, representatives of Pravasi Odia organizations, senior Odia officers, prominent Non-Resident Odias from around 72 countries, and Odisha enthusiasts.

The Vice President of the ISKCON temple in New Delhi, Vrajendra Nandan Das, presented copies of the Bhagavad Gita to the MPs and guests. In his welcome address, WOS Chairman Kishore Dwibedi expressed confidence that the newly elected MPs would meet the expectations and aspirations of the common people. He specifically hoped that MPs from Odisha would strive to make Odisha the most prosperous state in India by 2036, marking the centenary of the state’s formation.

Dr. Arundhati Debi, Founder of WOS, highlighted the organization’s initiatives for Odisha’s development over the past three and a half years. Former Union Minister and Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi urged attendees to uphold the dignity of mother, motherland, and mother tongue. Distinguished guest Tanaya Patnaik, Editor of Sambad, expressed hope that the new MPs would fulfill the masses’ dreams. Virtually joining the event, Dipak Malviya, Vice-President of Servants of the People Society, praised WOS’s efforts to promote Odisha’s culture globally.

The ceremony included speeches from various dignitaries: Organizing Committee Chairman Ajay Agarwal, Reception Committee Chairman Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera, and India Chapter President Dr. Bipin Mishra. MPs honored at the event included Union Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, BJP President of Rajasthan and MP Chandra Prakash Joshi, Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Jajpur MP Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera, Kandhamal MP Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi, Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai, Mayurbhanj MP Naba Charan Majhi, and Bargarh MP Pradeep Purohit.

Guest speakers included Chittaranjan Tripathy, Director of the National School of Drama; Bibhuti Bhushan Kar, President of the Utkal Journalists Association; Sushant Kumar Sabat, Chief Coordinator of Odia Swabhiman Pratisthan; Khirod Kumar Jena, President of Odisha Without Border; Siba Ranjan Biswal, Secretary General of WOS; Pabitra Maharatha, Convenor of the Language Movement; Biswaranjan Sahoo, President of the Kuwait Chapter of WOS; Sanjay Das from Zimbabwe; Manoj Nayak, Director of Odia Mahamanch; Sanjib Mohanty, Founder of Odisha Positive; Manoranjan Mohanty, President of Samudayik Vikas Samiti; and Abhinna Hota, Chairman of the World Human Rights Protection Organisation.

The event featured musical performances by renowned singers Anindita Das, Jeet Pramanik, and Sudhir Dash, with ace anchors Pratima Sharma and Ipsa Pratibimbita Sadangi smoothly conducting the proceedings. Nandan Dwibedi and Ankit Maurya managed the digital control room. Reeta Patra, Vice President of WOS’s Women’s wing, proposed the vote of thanks.

The ceremony’s arrangements were managed by WOS’s New Delhi & NCR Branch President Bimal Bhal, General Secretary Jnana Prakash Jena, Chief Coordinator Umakanta Jena, General Secretary of Culture Kaveri Behera, Joint General Secretary of Cuisine Pushpanjali Barik, and members Priyatama Kar, Sagar Satpathy, Sarat Kar, Saroj Sahoo, and Prabodh Samantara.

Dhirendra Kar and Akshay Mohanty from the USA, Dr. Nalini Pati from Australia, Dr. Sitansu Sekhar Nanda from South Korea, Manoj Panigrahi, Amarendra Khatua, Sanjib Patajoshi, Kulamani Biswal, Rabindranath Pradhan, Ashok Pradhan, Bibhu Sahoo, Dillip Mohanty, Dr. Chidatmika Khatua, Dr. Tapan Kumar Mahanta, Dr. Sagar Tripathy, Prashanta Patra, Shubhro Roy, Advocate Sasmita Tripathy, Prabir Mohanty, Minaketan Samal, Minaketan Mishra, Sandip Mohanty, Soumitra Lenka, Hrudananda Prusty, Gautam Behera, and other dignitaries were present on this occasion.

