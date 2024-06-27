TNI Evening News Headlines – June 27, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi along with Deputy CMs, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
➡️DRDO has successfully completed six consecutive developmental trials of High Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) – ‘ABHYAS’ with improved booster configuration from ITR, Chandipur.
➡️Single Window Committee (SWC) of the Energy Department in Odisha has approved investment proposals worth Rs 903.41 crore.
➡️Odisha Home Department is unaware of IPS Ashish Singh’s activities and work status.
➡️BJD Leaders highlight 3 key demands at Press Meet including Mahanadi water issue, Special Category Status to Odisha & Revision of Coal Royalty.
➡️Odisha Government will take a decision on conducting students’ union elections in universities and colleges in Odisha after due consultation:
➡️Fake doctor working at Rourkela Government Hospital with forged documents arrested.
➡️13 elderly persons lose one eye vision after cataract surgery at a private nursing home in Angul.
➡️Tigress ‘Sara’ dies at Nandankanan Zoological Park while undergoing treatment.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu addresses a joint session of both Houses of Parliament.
➡️ISRO signs deal to launch largest ever Australian satellite abroad in India’s newest rocket SSLV.
➡️CBI arrests two youths Manish Prakash and Ashutosh from Bihar’s Patna in NEET-UG exam paper leak case.
➡️PM Modi lauds Indian universities for making strides on global stage. A record 133 Indian universities have submitted to the 2025 rankings – up from 42 in 2017.
➡️Veteran BJP leader LK Advani discharged from AIIMS today.
➡️LG Saxena temporarily dissolves Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission.
➡️India’s MSME sector likely to create 2 lakh new jobs by 2025: Report.
➡️Indian Youth Congress protests over NEET and NET-UG exams issues. Over 100 members of Congress’s student wing enter exam body NTA building, lock place from inside.
➡️INDI alliance partners meet at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence at 5 pm today.
➡️Indian economy and the financial system remain robust and resilient: RBI.
➡️ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England win toss, opt to bowl first against India in semi-final match.
➡️Islamabad court upholds Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi’s sentences in Iddat case.
➡️President Biden and former President Trump will meet on Thursday night for their first of the two presidential debates on the 2024 election cycle.
