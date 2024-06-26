Liquor Free Odisha to become a Reality Soon!

Bhubaneshwar, TNI Bureau: In a significant move, the newly-elected BJP government in Odisha is reportedly considering a phased approach to making the state liquor-free. This announcement comes amid heightened political activity and public speculation regarding the future of alcohol regulation in the state.

Odisha Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Minister, Nityananda Gond, reaffirmed the government’s intention to implement a liquor ban during an address on the International Day Against Drug Abuse. “Alcohol addiction is ruining lives and leading to societal distress. Our government is committed to making Odisha liquor-free in a phase-wise manner,” Gond stated. He emphasized the need to address alcohol-related issues and outlined plans to discuss the ban with the Excise and other relevant departments.

This announcement follows recent rumors that a state-wide liquor ban would be imposed from August 15, which the Information and Public Relations Department quickly refuted. The department’s social media post clarified that the viral claims were false and misleading, urging the public to rely on official sources for accurate information.

Minister Gond’s statements align with earlier campaign promises made by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who pledged to implement a country liquor ban if the BJP came to power in Odisha. “I cannot see the women of my state suffering due to country liquor consumption by men. The manufacturing and distribution of country liquor will be banned,” Pradhan declared during a public rally in Deogarh constituency.

In addition to the proposed liquor ban, the state government plans to take measures to reduce drug consumption, aiming to foster a healthier society. Gond highlighted that similar bans in states like Bihar, Gujarat, Mizoram, and Nagaland have set precedents for such initiatives.

Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh supported the move, stating, “We can’t encourage liquor sales fearing revenue loss. Society is being polluted due to liquor addiction.”