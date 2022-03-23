Women ODI Ranking: Mandhana rises to 10th spot

Insight Bureau: India’s Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia moved up to the 10th and 39th spots respectively in the ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings. Skipper Mithali Raj dropped to the eighth position.

Star opener Mandhana, who played modest knocks of 35, 10 and 30 in India’s previous three matches in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup, climbed up one place to enter the top 10 with a rating of 663.