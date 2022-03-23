WATCH: Russia using ‘Bastion’ Missile System

A large number of Ukrainian arsenal with weapons and military equipment, including those received from the Western countries were destroyed.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Russia using 'Bastion' Missile System
162

Insight Bureau: The Russian Defence Ministry has released footage of a strike from Bastion coastal missile system, which targeted the military facilities in Ukraine.

A large number of Ukrainian arsenal with weapons and military equipment, including those received from the Western countries were destroyed.

Related Posts

Moderna’s low-dose COVID shots work for kids under 6!

COVID-19 cases rise for 2nd straight week, deaths fall: WHO

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

At least 7 Russian Warships are seen in the Azov Sea outside Mariopul Port City, which has come under heavy attack in the last 24 hours.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.