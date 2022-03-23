WATCH: Russia using ‘Bastion’ Missile System

Insight Bureau: The Russian Defence Ministry has released footage of a strike from Bastion coastal missile system, which targeted the military facilities in Ukraine.

A large number of Ukrainian arsenal with weapons and military equipment, including those received from the Western countries were destroyed.

At least 7 Russian Warships are seen in the Azov Sea outside Mariopul Port City, which has come under heavy attack in the last 24 hours.