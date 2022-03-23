WATCH: Russia using ‘Bastion’ Missile System
A large number of Ukrainian arsenal with weapons and military equipment, including those received from the Western countries were destroyed.
Insight Bureau: The Russian Defence Ministry has released footage of a strike from Bastion coastal missile system, which targeted the military facilities in Ukraine.
At least 7 Russian Warships are seen in the Azov Sea outside Mariopul Port City, which has come under heavy attack in the last 24 hours.
#Russia launches #Bastion Missile System against #Ukraine . #RussianUkrainianWar #RussiaUkraineConflict #TNI #Insight pic.twitter.com/TvAKA6qSHN
— The News Insight (@TNITweet) March 23, 2022
