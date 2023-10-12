Odisha CM Naveen launches LAccMI bus yojana in Malkangiri

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the State government’s Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI) in Malkangiri district on Thursday.

“Malkangiri is my favorite. Malkangiri is the launch pad of Odisha’s development and it is from Malkangiri that I have started major schemes like a free rice scheme, and the Biju Swathya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). I am very happy to launch another important scheme ‘Lakshmi Yojana’ here today,” said Patnaik amid the applause of an enthusiastic crowd.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

After launching the new scheme of the State government, the Chief Minister travelled to MV-03 from Malkangari paying a fare of Rs 10.

In the first phase of the LAccMI scheme, the State government has decided to provide bus service in rural areas of six districts– Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, and Gajapati.

The State government has allocated budget of Rs 3,178 crore to run 1000 buses from panchayats to block headquarters and from block headquarters to district headquarters.