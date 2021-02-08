Win for Naveen; NMA Draft Heritage Bye-laws Withdrawn

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik yet again emerged victorious in his battle against Centre – this time on the controversial NMA Draft Heritage Bye-laws for Puri Srimandir.

After BJD upped the ante and SJTA Chief Administrator Dr. Krishan Kumar wrote to Centre, CM Naveen Patnaik made a quick visit to Puri Srimandir to announce that “nobody can stop Lord Jagannath’s work”. The Centre had little options left after Naveen’s roar.

Naveen’s big Srimandir push left BJP completely rattled. They knew that when it comes to Lord Jagannath and Puri Srimandir, Odia pride and sentiments come into foray.

The BJP MPs led by Union Ministers Dharmemdra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi met Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, requesting him to put the NMA Draft Heritage Bye-laws on HOLD till a consensus is reached.

The BJD MPs too met the Culture Minister. The Minister assured them that the Bye-laws will be withdrawn. And, he announced the decision in a tweet.

“Any decision on Puri will be taken only after holding discussions with the stakeholders in Odisha”, said Prahlad Singh Patel while announcing the withdrawal of the notification.

The Union Culture Minister also added that the notification was issued without the knowledge of Chairman, National Monument Authority (NMA).

