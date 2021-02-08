TNI Afternoon News Headlines- February 08, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ After the BJD-led Government raised objections, Centre withdraws the heritage bylaws for Puri Srimandir.

➡️ 5 criminals from U.P arrested by the Odisha Police for “TRF Attack”, 158 ATM cards seized.

➡️ Schools reopened for class IX and XI finally in Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP AM Ariff and Congress MP Manish Tewari, Jasbir Gill moved Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha.

➡️ Glacier burst in Uttrakhand will be assessed by the experts using Satellite images: Geological Survey of India.

➡️ Political Activist Tehseen Poonawalla has urged the Chief Justice of India to take suo-motu cognisance of the “arbitrary suspension” of the internet by the Government during the farmers protest in Delhi.

➡️ Manipur : A 30 min hailstorm hits Shirui village; no damage reported.

➡️ Uttrakhand: Rescue operation underway at the second tunnel in Tapovan; over 30 feared trapped.

➡️ PM Modi delivered a speech in Rajya Sabha; took a humorous jibe on TMC leader Derek O’Brien and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

➡️ A team of scientists from IIT Kanpur revealed a significant reduction of heavy metal pollution during Covid-19 in River Ganga has been noticed in the study

➡️ Delhi’s air to deteriote further over the next two days.

➡️ Delhi: BJP announced it’s candidate list for February 28 MCD By-polls.

➡️ Covid-19 Vaccine jabs for the people above the age of 50 from mid-March in Delhi.

➡️ Indo-Canadians receives death threats for supporting Indian Government’s stance over the farm laws.

➡️ Indian wicket keeper Rishabh Pant announced as the inaugural ICC Player of the Month award in January.

➡️ India vs England Test series: England scores 119/5 to gain a lead of 360 runs at the end of 2nd session on Day 4 of the test match.

World News

➡️ China arrests an Australian national over the charges of threatening the national security.

➡️ Australia reassures it’s citizens over the efficacy of Astrazeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

➡️ Israel PM Benjamin Netanyuhu pleads not guilty before a bench of 3 judges that he is not guilty to corruption charges.

➡️ First report into the Sriwijaya Airplane crash expected on 10th February.

➡️ Myanmar State TV warned of ‘action’ against the protestors.

➡️ Bird flu outbreak in Vietnam; 1 lakh poultry culled.