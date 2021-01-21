No Covid Negative Report for Srimandir Entry from Today

TNI Bureau: The devotees of Lord Jagannath heaved a sigh of relief, as the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) have relaxed the guidelines for darshan from today. The devotees would not be required to show their recent COVID 19 test report for entering the 12th century shrine form today.



From today onwards devotees from Puri can have darshan from 6 AM to 7 AM every morning while darshan for all devotees starts from 7 AM. There will be no darshan on Sundays for the general public.



With relaxed COVID-19 guidelines, all arrangements have been made to free and easy darshan of the Trinity at least 30,000 devotees everyday. Special arrangements have also been made for senior citizens and differently-able persons, the officials said.



District Collector of Puri, Samartha Verma informed that although COVID-19 negative report is not mandatory for devotees, but corona virus restrictions will be followed.



Devotees will have to sanitize their hands and undergo thermal scanning before entry into the Temple. They need to wear face masks and maintain social distancing inside and outside the temple premises, Verma added.

