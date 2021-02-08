TNI Morning News Headlines- February 08, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Boudh: 4 passengers critical after a bus overturned on NH-57.

➡️ 3 wildlife smugglers arrested in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj for smuggling Elephant tusks and Leopard skins.

➡️ In the view of Cold weather conditions, Yellow warning has been issued for Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh and Deogarh districts for today.

➡️ An Odia candidate has withdrawn nomination papers filed for the ensuing panchayat elections being conducted by Andhra Pradesh in bordering villages of Gajapati.

➡️ 72 New Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in Odisha.

India News

➡️ Death toll climbs to 14 in Uttarakhand Glacier Burst, 170 people still missing; A team of scientists leave for Joshimath for surveillance.

➡️ India records 11,528 new Covid-19 cases and 82 related Death; Kerala tops the list with 6075 cases.

➡️ PM Modi slams opposition parties for boycotting President’s address in Rajya Sabha.

➡️ The Ministry of Electronics and Information technology asks Twitter to take down 1178 accounts.

➡️ Indian wicket keeper Rishabh Pant announces to donate his match fee towards rescue operations in Uttrakhand.

➡️ Despite disengagement talks between India and China, PLA is showing no sign of de- escalation with fresh beefing up of missiles, howitzers and rockets along the LAC.

➡️ DDC Chairpersons and their deputies to be elected in 3 districts of Jammu and Kashmir today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 32 Uttar Pradesh districts declared Covid-19 free.

➡️ IndiaMART CEO and 2 other people booked for selling rocks of Govardhan Hill online.

➡️ Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui says ‘he has full faith in judiciary’ after release from Indore Central Jail yesterday.

➡️ lndia sends Covid-19 vaccination consignments to Barbados and Dominica.

➡️ India vs England Test series: India all-out on 337, fails to avoid follow-on as they trail by 241 in the first innings.

World News

➡️ U.S Former President Donald Trump’s historic 2nd impeachment trial to commence this week.

➡️ Australia reassures it’s citizens over the efficacy of Astrazeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

➡️ US set to reverse Trump’s decision by rejoining the United Nations Human Rights Council.

➡️ Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the 11-party alliance will demand for fresh elections in the upcoming long March planned on March 26.

➡️ UK is planning to organise an annual vaccination programme to fight new Covid-19 strains.

➡️ Tens of thousands took to the streets in Myanmar as the nation witnessed biggest protests in more than a decade.

➡️ ‘He doesn’t have a democratic bone in his body’ , says President Biden on China President Xi Jinping.

➡️ US House Democrats to introduce a $3000 child benefit legislation.

➡️ Iran to start Covid-19 vaccination drive using Russia’s covid-19 vaccine Sputnik-V.