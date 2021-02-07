100-Word Edit: Centre vs Odisha Govt on Puri Srimandir

The draft heritage bye-laws on Puri Srimandir by the National Monuments Authority (NMA) has triggered a storm in Odisha. After Puri MP Pinaki Mishra, SJTA Chief Dr. Krishan Kumar sought immediate withdrawal of the draft notification.

The heritage bye-laws prohibit any construction activities in the 100 metre periphery for Sri Jagannath Temple and 8 other structures of immense archaeological value.

Dr. Krishan Kumar cited the key development projects and the land donated by residents to argue in favour of withdrawal of the notification.

“Centre can’t take any unilateral decision and must consult the State and SJTA”, remains the popular opinion.