Naveen Patnaik to visit Padampur Tomorrow

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit Padampur Assembly constituency in Odisha’s Bargarh district tomorrow and address three public meetings in three different locations.

According to reports, Patnaik will first visit Padampur and address the people at Jharbandh in the presence of Padampur MLA Barsha Singh Bariha, Odisha Planning and Convergence Minister Rajendra Dholakia and Bhatli MLA Susanta Singh.

Likewise, the Odisha CM will address the second public meeting at Paikamal. State industries, State Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Minister Rita Sahu, Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu, Attabira MLA Snehangini Chhuria and Padampur MLA Barsha Singh Bariha are slated to be part of the meeting.

Similarly, the third public meeting of Patnaik will be held at Padampur. Several party leaders and workers including Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya, Padampur MLA Barsha Singh Bariha and Bhatli MLA Susanta Singh are schedule to attend the meeting tomorrow.

In all three meetings, the Chief Minister to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of Developmental projects. Apart from this, he is slated to hand over cheques to Mission Shakti SHGs at all the venues.