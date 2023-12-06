Will contest from Balasore Lok Sabha Seat: Kharabela Swain

TNI Bureau: Former MP and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kharabela Swain made a big announcement about the saffron party and his political move in the upcoming general election in Odisha saying that he would contest the 2024 election from the Balasore Parliament Constituency.

“This time, I will contest from Balasore instead of Kandhamal. I will contest for Lok Sabha seat while Pratap Sarangi will contest for assembly seat. I have made the proposals to the central and state leaderships in this regard,” Kharavela said while speaking to the media persons.

He also joined the other heavy weights of the party in saying that the saffron party would form government in Odisha in 2024.

According to him the saffron party will get the Chhattisgarh-like success in Odisha. “BJP will win 100 assembly seats and 15 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha in 2024,” he asserted.