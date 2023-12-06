TNI Morning News Headlines – December 06, 2023

➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets International sand artists from the USA, Belarus, Russia, Sri Lanka, Czech Republic and Australia.
➡️Odisha Matric Exam 2024: Sample question papers to be distributed among Class 10 students.
➡️Odisha Matric Exam: Annual High School Certificate, Madhyama and State Open School Certificate Examination for 2024 will be conducted from 20 February 2024 to 4 March 2024.
➡️Odisha tops list in deaths due to accidental fire.
➡️Cyclone Michaung weakens into deep depression over Northeast Telangana, southern Odisha receives heavy rain.
➡️Cyclone Michaung: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin writes to PM Modi, seeks relief fund of Rs 5060 crores.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and PM Modi pays tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary at the Parliament premises.
➡️Training of 20 candidates who have been shortlisted for the post of archaks (priests) of Ram Lalla temple will begin from today.
➡️Over 100 websites, which facilitated organised illegal investments, task-based part time job frauds, blocked: Ministry of Home Affairs.
➡️Four-year-old girl, who fell into an open borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh, has died.
➡️Mizoram: ZPM leader Lalduhoma to meet Governor today to stake claim to form Government.
➡️RJD vice-president Shivanand Tiwary gets 1 year in jail in defamation case; granted bail.
➡️Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja turns 35.
➡️Sensex jumps 303.25 points to fresh peak of 69,599.39 in early trade; Nifty climbs 100.05 points to hit record high of 20,955.15.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.35 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Israeli military storms into south Gaza’s Khan Younis with warplanes, scores killed.
