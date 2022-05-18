Will Bio-weapons Be Used To Establish Global Supermacy

Insight bureau: . Every war has a reason. The causes of war include conquest, freedom, religion, etc. The human thirst for expansion and dominance is quite primitive now. Human civilization has a history full of conflicts, hostilities, and wars. It is, therefore, apposite to quote George Santayana, 1922, Only the dead have seen the end of the war these days man has been dependent on the possession of weapons which ranges from missiles to atom bombs. Chemical and Biological weapons have also been used considerably for waging wars, even at the cost of human lives. Several epidemics such as Chickenpox, Cholera, Plague, and Pneumonia have already caused havoc. Many countries in the world have invented biological weapons to boost their defense and army. Such weapons would cause mass destruction if used during wars.

Though the image of biological warfare may have become hazy, the world seems to have forgotten about bioweapons, but the threat still exists. Given the outbreak of SARs-CoV-2, the threat of biowarfare has once again emerged in political discourse. The use of bioweapons from the hands of terrorists would be a devastating nightmare. The recent takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban has expedited the menace of biological warfare. It is therefore important to build a defense mechanism and to guard against such threats. An international agreement backed by mandatory clauses plus a system for monitoring the activities related to the development of bioweapons is much needed.

The coronavirus disease has taken more than 4.6 million lives. Two theories are aired related to the development of the coronavirus. The first theory states the coronavirus is the result of an accident that took place at a biosafety laboratory in Wuhan city. The second theory states China has intentionally launched a bio-attack to become a superpower. There is an apprehension of conspiracy for economic dominance. The Wuhan Institute of technology is blamed for seeding the scourge. It means the Chinese government has deliberately created the genetic sequence of a bat virus and a pangolin virus by swapping them, which have given rise to the virus of Covid -19. There is a belief that Covid 19 is artificially created and is a new form of biological weapon.